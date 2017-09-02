Increasing clouds this afternoon, but the rain holds off

It was certainly a chilly start across Mid-Michigan this morning with some spots dropping into the mid 30s. Temperatures will rebound this afternoon, but they will still be slightly cooler than average for this time of year. In addition to the cool temperatures, we'll also have to watch for some rain tonight and into early tomorrow.

Today

We'll start out the day with mainly clear skies across Mid-Michigan. Clouds will be increasing during the afternoon, but the rain should hold off until the overnight hours. Highs today will only top out in the low 70s with winds out of the east southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with chances for scattered showers as well. You can track any rain with our Interactive Radar. Lows will be in the low 50s which will be warmer than what we dealt with this morning. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A stray shower is possible during the morning hours, but then the rain will stop in the afternoon. We can also expect to see clearing skies throughout the afternoon as well. Highs will rise back into the mid to upper 70s with winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Labor Day

More chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms pop back into the picture for Labor day. It won't be raining all day, but it may briefly interrupt outdoor activities. Highs will jump back into the low 80s.

Tuesday and Beyond

Scattered showers will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday before drying out for Thursday. The big story will be temperatures dropping like a rock into the 60s for highs the rest of the week when we should normally be in the upper 70s for this time of year.

