Not as cool tonight

After a cool start, temperatures did manage to rebound into the 70s. We also saw plenty of sunshine, but clouds started to move into Mid-Michigan in the afternoon hours. Those clouds will keep us from getting too chilly overnight, but some rain might enter the picture as well.

Tonight

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with chances for scattered showers as well. You can track any rain with our Interactive Radar. Lows will be in the low 50s which will be warmer than what we dealt with this morning. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A stray shower is possible during the morning hours, but then the rain will stop in the afternoon. We can also expect to see clearing skies throughout the afternoon as well. Highs will rise back into the mid to upper 70s with winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Labor Day

More chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms pop back into the picture for Labor day. It won't be raining all day, but it may briefly interrupt outdoor activities. Highs will jump back into the low 80s.

Tuesday and Beyond

Scattered showers will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday before drying out for Thursday. The big story will be temperatures dropping like a rock into the 60s for highs the rest of the week when we should normally be in the upper 70s for this time of year.

Always be sure to check up on the latest 7-Day Forecast.

