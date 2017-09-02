Flint boxing champions host back-to-school giveaway

"I'm happy that she loves us and is giving us backpacks." said Dae'Shawne Felton

Dae'Shawne Felton is excited to head back to class. He's even more fired up about getting to see his role model, Claressa Shields. The world champion boxer hosted this back to school give away at Bertson Field House. Felton's mother says she just had to bring her two kids to this event.

"I am very proud. It's just a great example because my kids can see that even though if you're from Flint you can still sore high." said Melva Lewis

Shield's says she teamed up with Flint native Andre Dirrell to put this on. She hopes that being with the kids and giving them what they need will help prepare them for the future.

"I took pictures with everybody. I gave everybody a hug. I know couple of their names. They feel like I'm their best friend. I hope this motivates them." said Claressa Shields

Sheild's says right now she's taking a break from boxing but will be back in the ring sometime soon.

"Just like they have a book bag, they have pencils they have paper . I hope it shows them you can still be a celebrity. You can be a world champion and still give back to your community." said Claressa Shields

As for felton, he says last year he got A's and B's but because of this backpack. This year he has big plans for the fourth grade.

"Now I want to give all A's." said Dae'shawne Felton

