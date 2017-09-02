Nephew of slain Warren couple arrested

Police have arrested a 37-year-old Warren man in connection with the fatal shootings of his aunt and uncle.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer says Joseph Lawrence Borowiak was arrested Friday evening at a Detroit restaurant after he was recognized from online news reports.

The Detroit News reports police had released Borowiak's name and photograph Friday, saying he was wanted as a person of interest in the killings of 67-year-old uncle, Steven Collins and his 66-year-old aunt, Cynthia.

Officers found their bodies inside their Warren home Friday after a neighbor who had noticed the couple's dog running loose outside called police.

Police said Borowiak had lived with his aunt and uncle, but not within the past six months.

Neighbors said the Collins were a quiet couple who regularly tended their yard.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.