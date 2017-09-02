Protesters call for prosecution of trooper in teen's death - WNEM TV 5

Protesters call for prosecution of trooper in teen's death

DETROIT (AP) -

Community activists are calling for the prosecution of a Michigan State Police trooper in the death of 15-year-old boy who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after a trooper fired a Taser at him.
   About 55 activists and residents rallied Friday outside Detroit Police headquarter to call for justice in the Aug. 26 death of Damon Grimes.
   He crashed the ATV after the trooper shot a Taser at him during a pursuit.
   The Detroit News reports protesters chanted "No Justice No Peace" and carried signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Justice 4 Damon Grimes."
   The Rev. David Alexander Bullock was among the protesters. He called for Wayne County's prosecutor to "expeditiously" bring charges against the trooper.
   The trooper has been placed on paid leave during the investigation into Grimes' death.

