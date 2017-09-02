Michigan doubles capacity to prep inmates for in-demand jobs - WNEM TV 5

Michigan doubles capacity to prep inmates for in-demand jobs

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -- -

Michigan is more than doubling the capacity of a special job-training program for qualified prisoners who are nearing their release.
   The state has opened a second "vocational village" in as many years, this time at a prison near Jackson.
   Inmates are earning certificates in in-demand fields such as machining, masonry and truck driving. The initiative is aimed at reducing recidivism.
   Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington next hopes to start a third village at the state's only women's prison in Ypsilanti.
   Of the 51 prisoners to finish at the first village so far, 69 percent are employed.
   Officials believe the opportunities for inmate employment are greater now because of Michigan's shortages in skilled trades.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.