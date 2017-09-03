Chances for rain come into play for Labor Day

Once the clouds exited Mid-Michigan this afternoon, it was an absolutely beautiful day. Highs managed to pop up into the upper 70s and they will warm up even more for Labor Day. There is a bit of a catch however as Labor Day will feature some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight

A comfortable night lies ahead with mostly clear skies. You might even want to stay outside a little longer this evening and enjoy it while it lasts. Clouds will begin to move in later in the night. Lows will dip down into the upper 50s to near 60 overnight. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Labor Day

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the picture for Labor Day. It won't be an all day rain, but it may get in the way of outdoor plans. You can keep track of any rain across the area with our Interactive Radar. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs topping out near 80 degrees. Winds will be breezy out of the west southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Mid-Week

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will linger on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The rain will be hit or miss on all three days, but it will be a good idea to keep the umbrella around. Highs will plummet after the passage of a cold front into the 60s the rest of the week.

