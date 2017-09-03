Sunshine this afternoon with scattered showers tomorrow - WNEM TV 5

Sunshine this afternoon with scattered showers tomorrow

By Dan Giroux, Meteorologist
Mid-Michigan did receive some light rain overnight, but that has managed to exit the area and we will be left with decreasing clouds the rest of the day.  This afternoon will be a great time to get outside and enjoy the holiday weekend.  We won't be quite as lucky for Labor Day as we will run into chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Today

Any leftover rain this morning will quickly exit by the afternoon and the sun will be making a return today.  Any outdoor plans you have today will go off without a hitch.  Highs today will be in the upper 70s which is slightly warmer than where we were yesterday.  Winds will be a little on the breezy side out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A comfortable night lies ahead with mostly clear skies.  You might even want to stay outside a little longer this evening and enjoy it while it lasts.  Lows will dip down into the upper 50s to near 60 overnight.  Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Labor Day

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the picture for Labor Day.  It won't be an all day rain, but it may get in the way of outdoor plans.  You can keep track of any rain across the area with our Interactive Radar.  Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs topping out near 80 degrees.  Winds will be breezy out of the west southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Mid-Week

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will linger on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.  The rain will be hit or miss on all three days, but it will be a good idea to keep the umbrella around.  Highs will plummet after the passage of a cold front into the 60s the rest of the week.

Always be sure to check up on the latest First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast.

