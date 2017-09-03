Police: Teen tried to sneak drugs from home in chip canister

Authorities conducting a drug raid in southeastern Michigan found cocaine and the drug ecstasy hidden inside a potato chip canister that was smuggled from a Monroe home by a 14-year-old girl. The Monroe News reports Sunday that the girl told police she feared her parents would be in trouble for dealing drugs and hid the canister in her clothing to get past officers during the raid earlier this week. Officers outside the home seized the can and drugs after seeing the girl pass it off to another relative. Officers say they also found crack cocaine in a salsa jar. A 39-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs and maintaining a drug house. The girl was not charged.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Sunday, September 3 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-03 16:15:38 GMT
During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."
During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."
Saturday, September 2 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:13:02 GMT
Stock photo
Michigan police say five people are dead following a fiery, high-speed crash in Kalamazoo Township. Township police say in a news release that the five victims were riding in a Dodge Charger that was traveling about 100 mph when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 1 a.m. Saturday. An officer who spotted the speeding car turned on his lights and sirens but soon turned them off because of safety concerns. But a short time later, that office...More >
Michigan police say five people are dead following a fiery, high-speed crash in Kalamazoo Township. Township police say in a news release that the five victims were riding in a Dodge Charger that was traveling about 100 mph when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 1 a.m. Saturday. An officer who spotted the speeding car turned on his lights and sirens but soon turned them off because of safety concerns. But a short time later, that office...More >
Saturday, September 2 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:09:24 GMT
none
Madonna is heading overseas to a new home in Portugal. The Michigan native had been living in New York. She said on Instagram Saturday that she finds the energy of Portugal inspiring, and it makes her feel creative and alive. A spokesman for the singer said she fell in love with the country after ending a tour there in 2004. Madonna posted that she'll be working on a film and new music in Portugal. She said in her Instagram post: "It's...More >
Madonna is heading overseas to a new home in Portugal. The Michigan native had been living in New York. She said on Instagram Saturday that she finds the energy of Portugal inspiring, and it makes her feel creative and alive. A spokesman for the singer said she fell in love with the country after ending a tour there in 2004. Madonna posted that she'll be working on a film and new music in Portugal. She said in her Instagram post: "It's...More >
Saturday, September 2 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:08:24 GMT
WNEM
Community activists are calling for the prosecution of a Michigan State Police trooper in the death of 15-year-old boy who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after a trooper fired a Taser at him. About 55 activists and residents rallied Friday outside Detroit Police headquarter to call for justice in the Aug. 26 death of Damon Grimes. He crashed the ATV after the trooper shot a Taser at him during a pursuit. The Detroit News reports protesters chante...More >
Community activists are calling for the prosecution of a Michigan State Police trooper in the death of 15-year-old boy who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after a trooper fired a Taser at him. About 55 activists and residents rallied Friday outside Detroit Police headquarter to call for justice in the Aug. 26 death of Damon Grimes. He crashed the ATV after the trooper shot a Taser at him during a pursuit. The Detroit News reports protesters chante...More >