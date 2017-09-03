National parks in Michigan see increase in tourism - WNEM TV 5

National parks in Michigan see increase in tourism

DETROIT (AP) -

Federal data show that tourism to Michigan's national parks has increased.
   The Detroit News reports that figures from the National Park Service show that tourism is up more than 5 percent at the state's national parks through July.
   The parks have seen a record number of visitors over the last two years. Reports show that Michigan parks had a total of 2.7 million visitors last year. The five parks have drawn more than 1.5 million visitors from January through July this year.
   Merrith Baughman is the chief of interpretation and visitor services at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park. She says July was the first time the park reached more than half a million visitors in a month.

  Exclusive: Read the Inauguration Day letter Obama left for Trump

    Sunday, September 3 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-03 16:15:38 GMT

    During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."

  Where will Hurricane Irma go? Nobody knows

    Sunday, September 3 2017 8:45 AM EDT2017-09-03 12:45:06 GMT

    Hurricane Irma is swirling in the Atlantic, giving few indications of a future path and denying forecasters a chance to catch their breaths after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

  Fiery, high-speed crash kills 5 in Kalamazoo Township

    Saturday, September 2 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:13:02 GMT
     Michigan police say five people are dead following a fiery, high-speed crash in Kalamazoo Township. Township police say in a news release that the five victims were riding in a Dodge Charger that was traveling about 100 mph when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 1 a.m. Saturday. An officer who spotted the speeding car turned on his lights and sirens but soon turned them off because of safety concerns.
