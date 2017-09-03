National parks in Michigan see increase in tourism

Federal data show that tourism to Michigan's national parks has increased. The Detroit News reports that figures from the National Park Service show that tourism is up more than 5 percent at the state's national parks through July. The parks have seen a record number of visitors over the last two years. Reports show that Michigan parks had a total of 2.7 million visitors last year. The five parks have drawn more than 1.5 million visitors from January through July this year. Merrith Baughman is the chief of interpretation and visitor services at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park. She says July was the first time the park reached more than half a million visitors in a month.
Sunday, September 3 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-03 16:15:38 GMT
During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."
Saturday, September 2 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:13:02 GMT
Michigan police say five people are dead following a fiery, high-speed crash in Kalamazoo Township. Township police say in a news release that the five victims were riding in a Dodge Charger that was traveling about 100 mph when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 1 a.m. Saturday. An officer who spotted the speeding car turned on his lights and sirens but soon turned them off because of safety concerns. But a short time later, that office...More >
Saturday, September 2 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:09:24 GMT
Madonna is heading overseas to a new home in Portugal. The Michigan native had been living in New York. She said on Instagram Saturday that she finds the energy of Portugal inspiring, and it makes her feel creative and alive. A spokesman for the singer said she fell in love with the country after ending a tour there in 2004. Madonna posted that she'll be working on a film and new music in Portugal. She said in her Instagram post: "It's...More >
Saturday, September 2 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:08:24 GMT
Community activists are calling for the prosecution of a Michigan State Police trooper in the death of 15-year-old boy who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after a trooper fired a Taser at him. About 55 activists and residents rallied Friday outside Detroit Police headquarter to call for justice in the Aug. 26 death of Damon Grimes. He crashed the ATV after the trooper shot a Taser at him during a pursuit. The Detroit News reports protesters chante...More >
