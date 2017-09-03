National parks in Michigan see increase in tourism

Federal data show that tourism to Michigan's national parks has increased.

The Detroit News reports that figures from the National Park Service show that tourism is up more than 5 percent at the state's national parks through July.

The parks have seen a record number of visitors over the last two years. Reports show that Michigan parks had a total of 2.7 million visitors last year. The five parks have drawn more than 1.5 million visitors from January through July this year.

Merrith Baughman is the chief of interpretation and visitor services at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park. She says July was the first time the park reached more than half a million visitors in a month.

