University collecting solar eclipse glasses for 2019 event - WNEM TV 5

University collecting solar eclipse glasses for 2019 event

Posted: Updated:
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -- -

Grand Valley State University's Regional Math and Science Center is collecting eclipse glasses for a 2019 total solar eclipse that will be visible from the Pacific Ocean to parts of South America.
   The Holland Sentinel reports that glasses used to view the sun during the Aug. 21 eclipse over a long stretch of the United States will be sent to schools in South America and Asia through Astronomers Without Borders.
   Math and Science Center program coordinator Kathy Agee says the donations will allow "children all over the world" to enjoy science.
   On July 2, 2019, the moon is expected to completely block the sun. That totality will be visible east of New Zealand to the Coquimbo Region in Chile and Argentina.
   Eclipse glasses will be collected through Sept. 15.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Exclusive: Read the Inauguration Day letter Obama left for Trump

    Exclusive: Read the Inauguration Day letter Obama left for Trump

    Sunday, September 3 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-03 16:15:38 GMT

    During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."

    More >

    During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."

    More >

  • Where will Hurricane Irma go? Nobody knows

    Where will Hurricane Irma go? Nobody knows

    Sunday, September 3 2017 8:45 AM EDT2017-09-03 12:45:06 GMT

    Hurricane Irma is swirling in the Atlantic, giving few indications of a future path and denying forecasters a chance to catch their breaths after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

    More >

    Hurricane Irma is swirling in the Atlantic, giving few indications of a future path and denying forecasters a chance to catch their breaths after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

    More >

  • Fiery, high-speed crash kills 5 in Kalamazoo Township

    Fiery, high-speed crash kills 5 in Kalamazoo Township

    Saturday, September 2 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:13:02 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo
     Michigan police say five people are dead following a fiery, high-speed crash in Kalamazoo Township.    Township police say in a news release that the five victims were riding in a Dodge Charger that was traveling about 100 mph when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 1 a.m. Saturday.    An officer who spotted the speeding car turned on his lights and sirens but soon turned them off because of safety concerns. But a short time later, that office...More >
     Michigan police say five people are dead following a fiery, high-speed crash in Kalamazoo Township.    Township police say in a news release that the five victims were riding in a Dodge Charger that was traveling about 100 mph when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 1 a.m. Saturday.    An officer who spotted the speeding car turned on his lights and sirens but soon turned them off because of safety concerns. But a short time later, that office...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.