University collecting solar eclipse glasses for 2019 event

Grand Valley State University's Regional Math and Science Center is collecting eclipse glasses for a 2019 total solar eclipse that will be visible from the Pacific Ocean to parts of South America.

The Holland Sentinel reports that glasses used to view the sun during the Aug. 21 eclipse over a long stretch of the United States will be sent to schools in South America and Asia through Astronomers Without Borders.

Math and Science Center program coordinator Kathy Agee says the donations will allow "children all over the world" to enjoy science.

On July 2, 2019, the moon is expected to completely block the sun. That totality will be visible east of New Zealand to the Coquimbo Region in Chile and Argentina.

Eclipse glasses will be collected through Sept. 15.

