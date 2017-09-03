AP Interview: Stabenow worried about shortage in trades - WNEM TV 5

AP Interview: Stabenow worried about shortage in trades

Posted: Updated:
none none
LANSING, MI (AP) -

 U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says Michigan is facing such a shortage of skilled tradespeople that Congress should provide federal matching funds to help community colleges and businesses provide training to more students.
   She says addressing employers' inability to fill openings in the trades and technical fields is a major priority. The third-term Democrat, who's up for re-election next year, held a half-dozen events across Michigan in recent days to discuss workforce issues.
   Stabenow tells The Associated Press the pendulum has swung too far toward emphasizing four-year college degrees over vocational training.
   She plans to soon reintroduce a bill to expand a program that lets community colleges offer free training for growing employers that add new jobs. The schools can recoup their costs by capturing the new employees' income taxes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Exclusive: Read the Inauguration Day letter Obama left for Trump

    Exclusive: Read the Inauguration Day letter Obama left for Trump

    Sunday, September 3 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-09-03 16:15:38 GMT

    During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."

    More >

    During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."

    More >

  • Where will Hurricane Irma go? Nobody knows

    Where will Hurricane Irma go? Nobody knows

    Sunday, September 3 2017 8:45 AM EDT2017-09-03 12:45:06 GMT

    Hurricane Irma is swirling in the Atlantic, giving few indications of a future path and denying forecasters a chance to catch their breaths after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

    More >

    Hurricane Irma is swirling in the Atlantic, giving few indications of a future path and denying forecasters a chance to catch their breaths after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

    More >

  • Fiery, high-speed crash kills 5 in Kalamazoo Township

    Fiery, high-speed crash kills 5 in Kalamazoo Township

    Saturday, September 2 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:13:02 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo
     Michigan police say five people are dead following a fiery, high-speed crash in Kalamazoo Township.    Township police say in a news release that the five victims were riding in a Dodge Charger that was traveling about 100 mph when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 1 a.m. Saturday.    An officer who spotted the speeding car turned on his lights and sirens but soon turned them off because of safety concerns. But a short time later, that office...More >
     Michigan police say five people are dead following a fiery, high-speed crash in Kalamazoo Township.    Township police say in a news release that the five victims were riding in a Dodge Charger that was traveling about 100 mph when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 1 a.m. Saturday.    An officer who spotted the speeding car turned on his lights and sirens but soon turned them off because of safety concerns. But a short time later, that office...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.