Families celebrate labor day weekend at the cider mills

Cooler temps have many families skipping the beach this holiday weekend. Instead they are hitting up cider mills and apple orchards. Jasmin Embury is out with her family apple picking. 

"It feels good and hopefully we get to eat them!" said Jasmin Embury

Embury's father Donald says he likes to have a family outing before his kids go back to school.

"We do this every year for the last seventeen years coming right here to Spicer's Apple Orchard." said Donald Embury

Plenty of families had the same idea. They came to feed animals and get some cider donuts. Matt Spicer says this is the busiest day so far this year.  

"What we have here is kind of a early fall when the temp hits below 75 degrees people stop going to the lake and they start coming to places like ours." said Matt Spicer

This year Spicer Orchards is celebrating 50 years.

"So our corn maze is all 50 anniversary related. We built a new train for the kids to ride. It call hall right around 60-80 people. We also added a lot of new apple variety." said Matt Spicer

With the unofficial start to fall and most schools opening in just a few days.

"Good....because i get to see all of my friends again." Jasmin Embury

