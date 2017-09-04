Report says North Korea may be preparing to launch ICBM - WNEM TV 5

Report says North Korea may be preparing to launch ICBM

South Korean army soldiers prepare barbed wires during a military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. South Korean army soldiers prepare barbed wires during a military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.
Seoul, South Korea (AP) -

South Korean media says Seoul's military believes North Korea is readying the launch of a ballistic missile, possibly an ICBM. Yonhap news agency reports that Seoul's defense ministry also measures North Korea's nuclear test at 50 kilotons. The detonation Sunday was the strongest ever from the North, which claimed the test was of a hydrogen bomb. South Korea responded to the nuclear test with live-fire drills off its eastern coast Monday that were meant to simulate an attack on the North's main nuclear test site.

President Donald Trump says the United States is considering halting trade with "any country doing business with North Korea."

Trump said on Twitter Sunday that the approach was under consideration, "in addition to other options," after North Korea detonated a thermonuclear device in its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that he was putting together new sanctions seeking to cut off trade with North Korea. On "Fox News Sunday," Mnuchin described Pyongyang's behavior as "completely unacceptable."

Trump is meeting with his national security team Sunday afternoon to discuss North Korea.

The president was asked if he would attack North Korea as he left a church service Sunday. He said: "We'll see."

The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting after North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date.

The U.S., Japan, France, Britain and South Korea requested Monday's meeting after North Korea detonated what it called a hydrogen bomb.

It will be the Security Council's second urgent session in under a week on the North's weapons tests, which have continued in the face of a series of sanctions.

After North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan, the council Tuesday strongly condemned the test and reiterated demands that Pyongyang halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.

Monday could bring additional condemnation and discussion of other potential steps.

Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Sunday's nuclear test. His spokesman calls it "profoundly destabilizing for regional security."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. 

