A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Bay County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Bay county until 3 p.m. This storm is capable of producing 60 mph winds and penny size hail. It is moving very quickly to the east at 85 mph. Stay indoors until the storm has passed. Check up with our Alerts Page for the latest watches and warnings.



Happy Labor Day mid-Michigan! Expect a warm day with some sun at the start, but there is a bit of a catch for later this afternoon. While most of the day will be dry, this afternoon will feature some scattered showers and thunderstorms some of which could be strong to severe. The full breakdown is below.

Labor Day

We will warm up with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be gusty today out of the south southwest at 15 to 2 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times.

It will feel like the traditional hot and muggy summer day across mid-Michigan and will feature some showers and thunderstorms.

Most locations will be dry through the lunch hour. Shortly after that a broken line of showers and thunderstorms will move south into Mid-Michigan ahead of a cold front.

It won't be an all-day rain, but it may get in the way of outdoor plans. The best time frame for storms will be from 2-7 PM. You can keep track of any rain across the area with our Interactive Radar.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Mid-Michigan under a Marginal (5%) risk for severe storms. There is a Slight risk (15%) for severe storms near and south of the I-69 corridor. The main threat with storms this afternoon will be strong gusty winds in excess of 60 MPH, and locally heavy rain within thunderstorms.

Be sure to keep an eye on the radar and TV-5 if you’re outside this afternoon. Have a place to duck indoors in case a storm heads your way.

Tonight

Showers and storms come to an end this evening. Storms will move out of the TV-5 viewing area by about 7PM. Then out of the state by about 9-10 PM.

After the rain is done we will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with temps in the lower to middle 50s for overnight lows.

Tuesday

We will feel the effects of the cold front tomorrow. Waking up temps will start in the lower to middle 50s, a cool start the day. Daytime highs though, will struggle to rise into the lower 70s across the region.

As we head back to work and school some kids may need the umbrella. Left over showers will linger through the day tomorrow. Most of the rain will be on the lighter side and it will be scattered so you won’t see the rain all day long.

Showers will take a short break Tuesday night with just some spotty drizzle. Lows overnight will dip into the upper 40s.

Mid-Week

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will linger through the middle half of the week Wednesday, and Thursday.

Rain will be hit or miss on those days, but it’s a good idea to keep the umbrella around just in case you cross paths with a shower.

Highs will plummet after the passage of a cold front into the middle 60s Wednesday. The coldest day of the week though, will be Thursday with highs in the lower 60s!

Always be sure to check up on the latest First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.