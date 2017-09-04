Storms out, Fall in

Happy Labor Day Mid-Michigan! We started out the day with sunshine in many areas, but showers and a few strong thunderstorms quickly entered Mid-Michigan this afternoon. Check out our Alerts Page for the latest watches and warnings. Now a powerful cold front is moving through the area and dropping temperatures drastically. Some areas have seen temperatures drop 10 to 15 degrees within a span of just a few hours.

Tonight

Strong showers and thunderstorms will continue through the early evening. You can keep track of any rain across the area with our Interactive Radar. Once the scattered showers and thunderstorms come to an end later this evening, skies will partially clear and will leave us with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will drop down into the mid 50s for lows with winds out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Some say that Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and that will almost seem true starting tomorrow. The cold front that moved through on Monday will usher in cooler than average air that sticks with us for most of this week. Only expect highs in the upper 60s across Mid-Michigan. Keep an umbrella handy because we will be seeing a few showers in addition to our partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

At this point, the umbrella will be needed periodically through Friday. Rain will be scattered at best and won't last all day. Skies will be rather gloomy as well. Highs will stay cool in the mid 60s just about all week, making it feel a lot like fall.

Always be sure to check up on the latest First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.