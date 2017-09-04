BREAKING: 2 men killed, 1 hurt in Flint shooting

Two men are dead and another hurt after a shooting in Flint.

It happened just after 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 in the 2400 block of W. Dartmouth Street near Kellar.

Lt. Davis Kaiser with Michigan State Police said there were a group of men and women gathered in the street when an argument turned into shots being fired.

One man died at the scene. Another male victim later died at the hospital, Kaiser said.

A third male victim is in good condition at the hospital.

