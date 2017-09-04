EVENTS: Michigan celebrates end of Labor Day weekend

Mid-Michigan and the rest of the nation are celebrating the end of Labor Day weekend!

People across the nation will participate in all kinds of holiday traditions to honor labor, including the big walk across the Mighty Mac!

As we speak, thousands of folks are finishing up their five mile hike across the Mackinac Bridge while others are just beginning.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday, the bridge was closed to all motor traffic. Cars weren't able to cross until the end of the walk, which should be around noon.

Frankenmuth

At noon, you can head over to Frankenmuth and walk across the city's iconic covered bridge.

The annual Labor Day Bridge Walk will begin on the east side of the bridge and will end with a gathering at the Fischer Platz Outdoor Cafe.

Midland

Meanwhile, another bridge walk was replaced this year by a Labor Day celebration.

The Tridge Walk in Midland isn't happening this year because The Tridge is being renovated.

Instead, the event kicked off with the mayor giving an updated on the project, along with the work being done on the downtown Midland Streetscape Project.

After that, you and your family can enjoy food, drinks, live entertainment, and giveaways.

The fun started at 9 a.m. at Chippewassee Park.

Flint

You can sit down with members of the UAW for lunch. They're having a cookout at the UAW Region 1D in Flint.

At 10:30 a.m. Monday things will kick off with a short program honoring the 1936-37 sitdowners and Women Emergency Brigade members.

The cookout will follow at 11:30 a.m.

