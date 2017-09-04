Police searching for witnesses in deadly pedestrian crash

You may be able to help local police learn what led up to a deadly crash.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

Investigators said a woman was hit while crossing S. Dort Highway near Elms Road in Flint.

The driver did stop and is cooperating with police, but it’s still unclear what exactly happened.

If you know anything about the incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

