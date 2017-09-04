Saginaw church raises money for Harvey relief

Saginaw over 1,300 miles from Houston, Texas. No matter the distance, a local church is doing everything possible to help comfort victims of Hurricane Harvey.

In back to back Sunday services, Saint Mary's Cathedral will be collecting donations for Harvey relief.

“I think that the spirit of the church and the Catholic Church in the United States is that we just need to help those that are in need and so why split it? Why only have half? Let's do the whole thing,” said Sister Yvonne Mary Loucks, coordinator of pastoral services.

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw is asking for monetary donations this time around instead of things like non-perishable goods and clothing to better help serve those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Jeri Rudolf said the people of Saginaw will extend their faith as far as it needs to go.

"We do a lot of outreach to our neighbors out here in our area and to our extended Diocese area but we also believe that in cases like these we have to go beyond our parish limits or beyond or diocese limits,” Rudolf said.

Other nuns like Sister Yvonne are contributing to the hands-on effort in Houston, but for those that can't she said this is a great way to get involved.

"I know that often people are concerned about where does the money really go and does it really go to serve the people they're sending it to, this really does so Catholic charities will really provide service that they say they will and they are there right now,” Sister Yvonne said.

Their hope is to raise enough money and awareness for the people of Saginaw to make at least a small dent in what will be needed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Saint Mary's Cathedral will be taking donations during their services again on Sunday, Sept. 10.

TV5 held a phone drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross on Friday, Sept. 1. The preliminary numbers are in, and with the help of generous viewers, we managed to raise nearly $18,500 for Harvey relief.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.