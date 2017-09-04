Man arrested after firing shotgun, ramming vehicle

A 58-year-old man faces multiple felonies after a string of crimes in the Thumb.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Huron Township.

Investigators said the Macomb Township man was visiting with family when he got into a fight with two men at a hotel in Port Hope. Police said the 58-year-old man left the hotel and returned to his cottage not far from the victim's and got a 12 gauge shotgun. He then went to a cottage on Kaufmann Road where witnesses told police he shot twice in an unknown direction.

The man then fire three shotgun blasts into a parked vehicle and decided to leave, police said. As he was leaving, a vehicle with six of his relatives returned. Police said the man rammed their vehicle twice and eventually drove around them to leave.

Officers went to the man's cottage and arrested him. He's being held in the county jail on six counts of felonious assault, two counts of malicious destruction of property, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count of being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Police said a shotgun and a 40 cal. handgun were found in weeds nearby.

The man is being held on a $50,000 bond. He could be formally charged this week.

