Driver, 18, slams into local business after high-speed chase

A Sterling Heights man is expected to be arraigned this week after leading police on a high-speed chase, then slamming into a local business.

The crash happened early Saturday, Sept. 2 when the driver went speeding through the city of Caseville.

Huron County Sheriff’s deputies said the driver was going more than 100 miles per hour when he lost control.

The 18-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger managed to run from the scene, but were found a short time later, police said.

The driver could now face felony charges.

