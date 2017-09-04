Driver, 18, slams into local business after high-speed chase - WNEM TV 5

Driver, 18, slams into local business after high-speed chase

Posted: Updated:
Source: Huron County Sheriff's Office Source: Huron County Sheriff's Office
Source: Huron County Sheriff's Office Source: Huron County Sheriff's Office
HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Sterling Heights man is expected to be arraigned this week after leading police on a high-speed chase, then slamming into a local business.

The crash happened early Saturday, Sept. 2 when the driver went speeding through the city of Caseville.

 Huron County Sheriff’s deputies said the driver was going more than 100 miles per hour when he lost control.

The 18-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger managed to run from the scene, but were found a short time later, police said.

The driver could now face felony charges. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.