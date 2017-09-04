BREAKING: Scott Kincaid announces run for Flint mayor

A Flint councilman told to choose between running for mayor or council has made his decision.

Scott Kincaid made the announcement on Monday, Sept. 4 at the UAW Labor Day Event in Flint.

“I have made the decision to run for mayor of the city of Flint,” Kincaid said. “And I’m doing it for one reason, and one reason only. We gotta move Flint forward. We gotta work hard to bring jobs into this community. We gotta stop voter intimidation in this community."

In a three-page written opinion, a Genesee County Circuit Judge ruled that the offices of city councilperson and mayor are "incompatible" and therefore Kincaid may not appear on the November ballot for both seats.

