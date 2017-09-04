Fiery crash kills 5 teenagers in Michigan

Police have identified four out of five teenagers that died in a fiery crash in Michigan early Saturday.

The mother of the driver, 15-year-old Corravion Murphy, identified her son and a passenger, Jaquerious Hegler.

Police confirmed the identities of two other passengers, 17-year-old Deztanee Cobb and 15-year-old Marshawn Williams.

Police said that before the crash, an officer had tried to catch up with the car after observing it going roughly 100 miles per hour.

The driver did not have a driver's license.

His girlfriend isn't sure why he was going so fast, but said it may have been peer pressure.

"I think about him every day, because it's not something that's going to ever go away. He going to forever be in my heart - every day and I'm going to keep pushing to make him proud because I know he would want me to be happy and proud and doing what I'm supposed to do,” Kamarey Williams, the driver’s girlfriend said.

There's no word yet on funeral arraignments for the victims.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.