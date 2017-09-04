Magic Men Live is returning to The Dow Event Center - WNEM TV 5

Magic Men Live is returning to The Dow Event Center

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

It's time to treat yourself to the night out of your dreams! 

Magic Men Live is returning to The Dow Event Center with an all-new interactive concert experience on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. 

"This high-energy and intensely exciting experience was designed with your desires in mind; bringing all of your favorite fantasies to life in an exciting and innovative way that will have you on the edge of your seat or standing and cheering with delight!," a press release said. 

Last year, the Magic Men traveled to over 100 different cities in the United States and performed in front of over 150,000 people. 

Tickets go on sale Sept. 8. For more information, click here

