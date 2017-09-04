Mighty Mac back open after annual Labor Day walk

Traffic is moving smoothly at the Mackinac Bridge toll plaza after this year’s annual Labor Day.

An estimated 25,000 people participated across the nearly 5-mile-long bridge, which links Michigan's two peninsulas where Lakes Huron and Michigan meet.

Are you down there? Share your #mightymacwalk17 memories for a chance to win a free tour of the #mackinacbridge! pic.twitter.com/ovXghGGvo3 — Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) September 4, 2017

Unlike in prior years, only buses used to transport walkers to the starting point for the walk and emergency service vehicles were allowed on the bridge during the event.

All other vehicle traffic was stopped from 6:30 a.m. to noon while event participants are on the bridge.

Five Michigan businesses – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Consumers Energy, the Grand Hotel, Meijer, and DTE Energy – came through in a big way to make the walk more enjoyable for walkers and travelers waiting to cross the bridge.

Refreshments ready for motorists in the event of lengthy backups on US-2 and I-75 for the #mightymacwalk17. pic.twitter.com/y3sl7sWIHE — Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) September 4, 2017

The businesses set up refreshment stations along routes approaching the bridge, and set-up for the event. The Meijer donation included snacks, water, and juice for the refreshment stations.

"The Mackinac Bridge Annual Walk is a beloved Michigan tradition, but closing the bridge to traffic for safety during the walk was sure to inconvenience some travelers on Labor Day," said MBA Chairman Bill Gnodtke. "Many people helped make this event go as smoothly as possible, but we couldn't have done it without these sponsors. We sincerely thank them."

The MBA made the decision to close the bridge to traffic during a special board meeting May 16, citing safety and security recommendations by the Michigan State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Officials said there were no known threats against the bridge walk, but terrorists in a number of locations have driven vehicles into large crowds.

