Woman hurt after rear-ending truck

A woman was hurt after authorities say she rear-ended a truck while driving in Sanilac County.

It happened about 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 on Main Street near Cedar Street in the village of Port Sanilac.

Investigators said a 2014 Chevy Silverado driven by a 63-year-old Carsonville man was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to turn left into a business when he was rear-ended by a 2013 Dodge Caravan driven by a 65-year-old Port Sanilac woman.

The woman told police she looked away from the road briefly and when she looked back up the truck was stopped in front of her.

After hitting the truck, the van ran off the road into a light post, knocking it over and them coming to a rest in a parking lot.

The woman was taken to McKenzie Hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.

Police said seat belts were worn by both drivers. Speed and distracted driving were factors in the crash, they said.

