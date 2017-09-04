Boy, 12, stabbed man who allegedly threatened mother with gun

Authorities say a young boy stabbed a man in the back to protect his mother during a domestic dispute.

It happened about midnight on Monday, Sept. 4 at a home on Lake George Road in Chippewa County.

Our affiliates at 9 & 10 News report the man threatened the boy's mother with a gun, firing several rounds into the floor of her home. The woman’s 12-year-old son then stabbed the man in the back, police said. The two took running toward St. Mary's River.

The man was arrested several hours later and taken to the hospital for treatment, the media outlet reported.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.