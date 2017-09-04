Police searching for missing woman in Michigan

Authorities need the public’s help searching for a missing woman in Michigan.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said 35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo was supposed to arrive at a home in Wyoming, Michigan on Sunday but never arrived.

Her vehicle was found in a business parking lot near 40th and Clyde Park.

Carrillo is described as 5’2” tall and 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said shew as last seen wearing a white Aeropostale sweater, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

“At this time we have no reason to suspect foul play, but her lack of contact with friends and family without explanation is unexpected and unexplained,” according to a post by the City of Wyoming on Facebook.

If you see Carrillo or know anything of her whereabouts, please call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

