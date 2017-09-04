More than 1,000 without power near Grand Blanc

More than a thousand homes are left in the dark Monday afternoon.

Consumers Energy is reporting 1,006 customers are without power in the Grand Blanc area as of 2:38 p.m. A crew has been assigned to the area with an estimated restoration time set for 6:45 p.m. There is no listed cause of the outage at this time.

The Grand Blanc Fire Department is reporting their phone system is also currently down.

In Saginaw, 178 customers are without power west of Michigan Avenue, near Gratiot Avenue and Court Street. The outage was first reported at 10:38 a.m. and an estimated restoration time is set for 5:30 p.m.

Here are more outages listed in the area:

1,056 in Genesee County

192 in Saginaw County

7 in Tuscola County

205 in Clare County

To see the outage map, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.