Tridge renovation doesn't stop Labor Day celebrations

The Tridge in Midland is still closed for renovation, but that didn't stop people from gathering there for a Labor Day tradition.

"It's one of the wonderful little traditions that we have. It's kind of a way to say goodbye to summer and the beginning of school and all of those things that kind of come with the fall,” Midland Mayor Maureen Donker said.

Donker said marked the annual Tridge Walk as its Labor Day tradition since 1992, but this year they had to do something a little different.

The Tridge is still undergoing renovations, but people said that’s no reason to stop the annual tradition of celebration in downtown Midland.

Selina Tisdale is the city's community affairs director and she said even though folks can't walk the Tridge, there's still a lot to celebrate.

"Today was all about celebrating all the activities we have going on in downtown Midland. We have the new Streetscape, we have the Tridge construction, we have the new 4D property development that will be starting yet this fall, the courthouse renovation - just so much to celebrate in our community and it was a good opportunity to do that,” Tisdale said.

Tisdale said the reconstruction of the Tridge is moving along nicely and should be finished by next month.

"We're looking to re-open the Tridge mid to late October. We're going to plan a big celebration to come down and celebrate all the new amenities that are being added to the Tridge and just getting this icon back for our community so watch for a big celebration in October,” she said.

Main street in downtown Midland is open from Rodd Street to Gordon.

All of main street will be open by November 15.

