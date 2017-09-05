Mid-Michigan heads back to school!

It's a new beginning for students across Mid-Michigan as they start another school year Tuesday.

While you prepare your child this morning, teachers, administrators and other staff members are working hard to prepare themselves and their schools.

Keep an eye out for students crossing the street as they had back to school. Some of them may use the new crosswalk on Baker Street in Midland. It was recently set up for kids attending the new STEM school at Central Park Elementary.

This could also mean crossing guards in areas you didn't see last school year.

