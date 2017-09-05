Coast Guard searching for missing man in Lake Erie - WNEM TV 5

Coast Guard searching for missing man in Lake Erie

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
CLEVELAND, OH (WNEM) -

The Coast Guard is searching for a man near Bratenahl, Ohio, Monday evening after he went missing while swimming in Lake Erie.

Investigators received a 911 call about 7:40 p.m. from a woman saying her father was drowning in the lake. She said he was swimming int he water near a boat when a large wave hit him. She did not see him re-surface after the wave passed, she told dispatch. 

A crew from Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor, the Cleveland Fire Department and a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit were called to the area. The helicopter was delayed, however, due to severe weather moving through. 

As of Tuesday morning, there was no word on whether the man had been found. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.