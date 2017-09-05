Coast Guard searching for missing man in Lake Erie

The Coast Guard is searching for a man near Bratenahl, Ohio, Monday evening after he went missing while swimming in Lake Erie.

Investigators received a 911 call about 7:40 p.m. from a woman saying her father was drowning in the lake. She said he was swimming int he water near a boat when a large wave hit him. She did not see him re-surface after the wave passed, she told dispatch.

A crew from Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor, the Cleveland Fire Department and a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit were called to the area. The helicopter was delayed, however, due to severe weather moving through.

As of Tuesday morning, there was no word on whether the man had been found.

