Family reaches out to community after daughter bucked off horse

A local family is relying on the generosity of others as their young daughter recovers from a devastating accident.

Instead of starting her first day of 4th grade at a new school, 9-year-old Jessica Blake will be spending it in the hospital after her grandparents' horse bucked her off and sent her headfirst into a fence post.

"Thinking that you're going to lose your kid is one of the worst things you can go through and for a day or two, we didn't know if she was going to make it,” said Kayla Harper, Jessica’s mother.

Jessica cracked her skull, had a broken arm, and her brain was bleeding. Harper said the past few days have been the worst of her life.

"I think the first three days I slept like four or five hours. I've never experienced anything like this before. No one can understand unless they've been through it,” Harper said.

Harper said, thankfully, Jessica was wearing a helmet at the time. She said Jessica is a good rider, and has been doing it since she could walk. Another horse scared Jessica’s causing the accident.

Harper said she’s just grateful her daughter is starting to recover.

"The kid's fearless, she wants to get back on a horse. She doesn't want to stay away from them. I guess not many kids are as brave as she is. She's had amazing courage throughout this whole thing,” Harper said.

That doesn't mean the recovery process is going to be easy, though.

Harper said the family is struggling to pay her medical bills. She said their biggest problem is that their car recently broke down. They live in Bay City and Jessica is recovering in Saginaw.

"Without a vehicle, we're stuck. We have no way to get her back to therapy,” Harper said.

Harper is reaching out to the community and asking for somebody to lend a helping hand in her family's time of need.

"We could use a little help right now for our daughter. We need care. We need compassion,” she said.

If you want to help Jessica and her family, they've started a GoFundMe account.

They’re trying to save up for a car to take her to therapy and some special equipment she'll need once she can go back home.

