Why did the moon look orange?

You may have noticed the Moon taking on a deep orange color on Monday evening.

The cause for that actually stems from wildfires burning in the western United States.

Smoke rising into the upper atmosphere from those fires has been picked up by the prevailing winds and pulled all the way across the Plains into the Great Lakes. This layer of smoke absorbs light energy passing through it, bending light toward the red end of the spectrum, or in this case, orange.

It won't have any negative effects here on the ground, but could contribute to more red sunrises, sunsets and an orange Moon if it persists.

