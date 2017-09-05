Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held at Little Caesars Arena

Sports fans, do you know what day it is?

After months of anticipation Little Caesars Arena opens Tuesday, Sept. 5 in downtown Detroit!

The building will be the new home of the Red Wings hockey club and Detroit Pistons basketball team. The Ilitch family will cut the ribbon to open the facility today and public tours will be held Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Michigan's own Kid Rock will open the arena with a concert on Sept. 12.

The Red Wings unveiled first ice at the Little Caesars Arena last month The rink sports its tradition Red Wings logo with the words “Hockeytown” at center ice.

The hockey team is flashing more than just ice at their new home. A new 5,100-square foot centerhung scoreboard will be the largest system in the NHL, the team said.

The display will allow video programming to completely wrap around the system and create a 360-degree experience for fans.

The Wings play their first game at LCA on Sept. 23, when they host the Boston Bruins for the first of four home exhibition matches.

The regular-season opener is Oct. 5 vs. the Minnesota Wild.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / The Associated Press. All rights reserved.