Cool with scattered shower for the middle half of the week

After a long holiday weekend it was back to the grind today. As folks head back to work and back to school, we're entering not only into an unsettled weather pattern, but also a cooler pattern. Feeling more like fall this week with plenty of chances for rain so be prepared you'll need the jacket and the umbrella.

Tonight

Scattered showers to continue to move across Mid-Michigan this evening. Beyond a few moderate pockets, most of the rain is on the lighter side as it moves off to the east. Still a good idea to pack the umbrella before heading out this evening.

Temperatures are on the cooler side today. Highs reached the upper 60s across most of Mid-Michigan this afternoon with lakeshore areas a little cooler. This evening temps will fall into the 50s by sunset so a jacket is also a good idea before heading outdoors.

It is not expected to rain all through this evening, but scattered rain will be possible from time to time at least into early tonight. Shower coverage is and will remain scattered, so we should manage some dry time in between bouts of rain. Don't cancel any plans unless they require completely dry weather.

Most of us are seeing purely light rain, but a few thunderstorms along the way aren't impossible. Track rain all day long with our Interactive Radar!

Rain should taper off later on tonight after dark, with most of us trending dry through the overnight period. If anyone sees a shower during the overnight, it will likely be in our areas closest to the water.

Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows falling into the 40s.

Mid-Week

While Tuesday was cooler Wednesday and Thursday take it a step further. We will be even cooler as we head into the middle half of the week with both days seeing highs that struggle to make it to the 60s.

Wednesday will be much like today with occasional scattered showers that leave some folks wet and some folks dry. You'll want to have the jacket in addition to the umbrella tomorrow with highs only expected to reach the middle 60s. Folks near the lakeshore may not make it out of the lower 60s for daytime highs.

Thursday will hold a similar pattern. Highs will be another touch cooler with highs in the lower to middle 60s for most. There is a chance for showers Thursday, but that activity looks to be later in the day rather than all throughout.

So the moral of the story is be prepared for occasional rain and chilly, fall-like temps.

Friday & The Weekend

Our reward for the damp and chilly weather will come this weekend.

Friday may see some rain early in the morning before drying out as High pressure takes over. It will still be below average in regards to temps on Friday, but not quite as cool as earlier in the week. Highs on Friday are expected to be in the upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday take the cake again. Mostly sunny skies with low humidity and warmer temps. Highs both days till be in the lower to middle 70s. Plus the start of next week doesn't look to bad either with more sunshine on Monday.

You can find your First Warn 5 7-Day forecast here.

