Scattered showers for the first day of school

It was a beautiful Labor Day Weekend in Mid-Michigan, with rain holding off until Monday afternoon. Now that we're headed back to work and back to school, we're entering not only an unsettled weather pattern, but also a cooler pattern.

Today & Tonight

Showers have moved back into Mid-Michigan this morning, leading to a wet start for some on the commute and at the bus stops. Beyond a few moderate pockets, most of the rain is on the lighter side as it moves off to the east.

Temperatures are on the comfortable side this morning in the 50s across most of Mid-Michigan, but plan for cooler temperatures later this afternoon with highs only expected to jump into the middle and upper 60s for most.

Although you may avoid rain this morning, grabbing the umbrella as you head out the door definitely isn't a bad idea as rain will be possible from time to time during our Tuesday. Shower coverage will be scattered however, so we should manage some dry time in between.

Most of us will see purely showers, but a few thunderstorms along the way aren't impossible. While the chance of thunderstorms exists, we do not expect any severe weather today.

Rain should taper off later on this evening toward sunset, with most of us trending drier through the overnight period. If anyone sees a shower during the night, it will likely be in our areas closest to the water. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows falling into the 40s.

