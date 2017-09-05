3 water resource sites close in Flint

If you're still relying on bottled water to get by this may have a huge impact on you.

Three water resource sites in Flint close Tuesday, including the Old Farmer’s Market, Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church and Lincoln Park United Methodist Church.

There are still six other resources site that will remain open for now:

Ward 1: Ross Plaza

2320 Pierson St.

Flint, MI 48504

Ward 2: St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church

(closing 8/11/17)

3020 DuPont Street

Flint, MI 48504

Ward 3: Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church

(closing 8/11/17)

4805 N. Saginaw Street

Flint, MI 48505

Ward 4: Franklin Avenue Lot

2804 N. Franklin Avenue

Flint, MI 48506

Ward 6: West Court Street Church of God

2920 W. Court Street

Flint, MI 48503

Ward 9: Eastown Bowl Bowling Alley

3001 S. Dort Highway

Flint, MI 48507

