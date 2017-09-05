3 water resource sites close in Flint - WNEM TV 5

3 water resource sites close in Flint

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

If you're still relying on bottled water to get by this may have a huge impact on you.

Three water resource sites in Flint close Tuesday, including the Old Farmer’s Market, Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church and Lincoln Park United Methodist Church.

There are still six other resources site that will remain open for now:

Ward 1: Ross Plaza
2320 Pierson St.
Flint, MI 48504

Ward 2: St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church
(closing 8/11/17)
3020 DuPont Street
Flint, MI 48504

Ward 3: Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
(closing 8/11/17)
4805 N. Saginaw Street 
Flint, MI 48505

Ward 4: Franklin Avenue Lot
2804 N. Franklin Avenue
Flint, MI 48506

Ward 6: West Court Street Church of God
2920 W. Court Street
Flint, MI 48503

Ward 9: Eastown Bowl Bowling Alley
3001 S. Dort Highway
Flint, MI 48507

