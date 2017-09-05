Be the match! Bone marrow drive held at Hurley

Signing up to be a bone marrow donor can save a person's life, so why not do it today?

Hurley Medical Center and Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint are teaming up with the Be the Match Program.

It offers you an opportunity to join the National Bone Marrow Registry.

A sign-up drive will be held in Hurley’s west lobby from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

