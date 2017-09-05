Police kept busy over Labor Day weekend

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department was kept busy over the Labor Day weekend.

The sheriff reports central dispatch received 643 calls for service. Deputies handled 106 complaints, made 205 traffic stops and issued 46 traffic-related citations.

Deputies also booked 10 people into jail stemming from arrests.

Marine patrols were also out on both the Lexington and Port Sanilac harbors. No water related injuries or violations were reported, officials said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.