Clio man, woman hurt in motorcycle crash

A man was airlifted and a woman hurt after a motorcycle crash in Tuscola County.

It happened on Sunday, Sept. 3 at about 6:26 p.m. on Sohn Road near Frankenmuth Road.

Investigators said the motorcycle was heading southwest on Sohn Road when the bike gradually left the road and lost control on the shoulder. The motorcycle struck the curved roadway sign and then entered a steep ditch.

Police said the driver, a 37-year-old Clio man, was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike. He was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital with extensive injuries.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a 39-year-old Clio woman, was pinned under the bike. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance. Police said her injuries were not extensive.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, they said.

The names of the driver and passenger have not been released.

