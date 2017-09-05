Local restaurant to donate portion of sales to Harvey relief

A local restaurant is helping raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey's Grill and Bar announced they will donate 25 percent of sale to the American Red Cross for victims of Hurricane Harvey. The fundraiser will be held Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at both Saginaw and Bay City locations.

“On the surface, we have this obvious connection with our name,” said Harvey’s Grill and Bar owner Brent Skaggs. “But seeing the devastation that’s growing by the day and knowing we were in a position where we could try to help, it just seemed like the right thing to do.”

The proceeds will include all dine-in and carry-out orders.

