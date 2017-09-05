Wayne State sees decline in black student population

Wayne State University is grappling with a declining population of black students despite Detroit being majority African-American.

The Detroit News reports that of the more than 27,000 students enrolled at Wayne State in 2016, less than 100 were African-American students from Detroit's public schools.

University officials say the issue involves more than enrollment numbers and that they're working to not only enroll more black students but also help them graduate. President M. Roy Wilson says that two-thirds of the nearly 1,000 black students who enrolled at the university in 2005 had left the school before graduating.

The Rev. Malik Shabazz says that for the city to move forward, Wayne State needs to play a bigger role in helping low-income residents get an education.

