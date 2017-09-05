Snyder urges Congress to protect young immigrants

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is urging Congress to act quickly to authorize and clarify the status of immigrants brought into the country illegally as children since President Donald Trump is phasing out a program that protects them from deportation.

The Republican governor said Tuesday many people are "working toward success" under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and Congress should act "for the certainty of their future."

The Trump administration is giving Congress six months to develop a legislative fix before it stops renewing permits for people already covered. The program was created by former President Barack Obama and benefits 6,430 people in Michigan.

The Michigan Democratic Party says Trump's actions are "cruel" because the immigrants "were brought to this country through no fault of their own."

Governor Rick Snyder released the following statement Tuesday on the decision:

"We are the best Michigan when we are a diverse Michigan – one that is made up of people whose stories and journeys are not identical. One path to success and prosperity looks different than the next, which should be celebrated and encouraged. Many are working toward success under the existing DACA, and for the certainty of their future Congress should act quickly to authorize and clarify their status.” "In Michigan we will continue to honor everyone's journey who has become part of our family of 10 million people, and remain the most welcoming state in the nation for immigrants and dreamers seeking prosperity, a home and a community that is accepting of their family and their desire to succeed in America."

Congressman Dan Kildee also issued the following statement:

“The Trump Administration’s decision to end DACA is heartbreaking. DREAMers grew up in the United States, brought here by their parents through no fault of their own, and we cannot turn our backs on them. They have registered with the government, pay income taxes and give back to the communities they live in. America is their only home. “DREAMers make significant contributions to our economy. Nearly all DREAMers are in the workforce or in school. Our economy stands to lose hundreds of billions of dollars annually if these individuals are deported. This is not a partisan issue; business leaders and Republicans have joined Democrats in speaking out in opposition to ending DACA. “Congress can and must act to fix our broken immigration system, including passing legislation to protect DREAMers. I have previously sponsored legislation to provide a permanent solution for these children to stay in America, become citizens and continue contributing to our country. Speaker Ryan should immediately act on legislation protecting these children from deportation. Congress failing to act will mean that Republicans are just as much to blame as President Trump for this cruel and un-American policy.”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / The Associated Press. All rights reserved.