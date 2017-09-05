The latest on Hurricane Irma

All eyes are turning once again to the Atlantic as Hurricane Irma moves closer to the United States.

Irma is now a dangerous category 5 hurricane with max winds of 185 MPH.

Category 5 is the highest/ strongest level of hurricane based on the Saffir Simpson scale. Irma is the strongest hurricane seen so far this year. According to the National Hurricane Center Irma is the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic basin on record.

Irma is moving west at 14 MPH. She is projected to reach the east coast of the U.S. by this weekend as a major hurricane.

The projected path of Irma is still very uncertain since the storm is still so far away from the U.S. However, Irma is crossing through the Caribbean today and is project to move across the Greater Antilles over the next three days.

The Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will see Irma arrive tomorrow, and hurricane warnings have been issued for those locations.

Irma is expected to follow a westerly/ northwesterly track before turning to the north and moving closer to the Florida peninsula by this weekend.

As it stands right now it is likely the U.S. and southern Florida in particular will be impacted by Irma in some fashion, but timing and magnitude of impacts are too early to tell. It is still too early to determine what direct impacts Irma might have on the continental United States.

Some models take the hurricane right up through Miami while other take it to the west side of Florida, and some still take it along the coast of Florida similar to what Hurricane Matthew did in 2016.

The map below shows the projected path of Irma. It is important to note that the cone contains the probable path of the storm’s center but does not shower the size of the storm. The path of Irma will vary in the coming days as it tracks closer.

While the path and strength of Irma at landfall remain to be seen one thing is certain that people need to be prepared with a plan in place. The governor of Florida has declared a state of emergency and folks need to stay informed with reputable sources.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey many folks are apprehensive about Irma for good reason, and the storm needs to be taken seriously, but there are many fake articles circling the internet with inaccurate information and scare tactics.

When looking for information on Hurricane Irma be sure that the site or person posting is a meteorologist, the national hurricane center, a local news source, or the National weather service. These are good, accurate sources of information on Irma.

The main difference between Irma and Harvey is that the threat with Harvey was the rain and how long it lingered in the gulf. With Irma storm surge, and winds will be a bigger threat since Irma is expected to move quickly and not linger.

Tropical storm Jose has also formed in the Atlantic to the east of Irma. Jose is the 10th named storm of the season (September is generally a very active months for Hurricanes). Right now Jose poses no threat to land and is moving west northwest at 13 MPH.

Check back to this article for updates on Irma and its potential path as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.