Kalamazoo shooting victim returning to school 1 1/2 years later

Abigail Kopf (Courtesy: Kopf family via CBS) Abigail Kopf (Courtesy: Kopf family via CBS)
The youngest survivor of an Uber driver's alleged shooting rampage in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is returning to school part-time.

The mother of 15-year-old Abigail Kopf tells WOOD-TV her daughter will attend Harper Creek High School in Battle Creek for two to three hours per day, possibly five days per week.

Abigail was in seventh grade when Uber driver Jason Dalton allegedly shot her and seven other people in February 2016. She and another woman were the only victims to survive.

Vickie Kopf says her daughter suffers severe headaches. Part of Abigail's skull has been replaced with a plate because of damage from a gunshot wound.

Kopf says Abigail will have a personal assistant with her at all times to ensure she has all of the support she needs.

