Mid-Michigan high school tries to make learning fun for students

Thousands of students in Mid-Michigan headed back to school on Tuesday.

One Mid-Michigan high school is going above and beyond this school year to get students excited for class.

Students at Bay City Central High School literally step into knowledge every time they walk up the steps to their school.

"We thought this would be a great way to engage students and make learning a little bit more fun," said Matt Reed, English teacher.

Reed came up with the idea of decorating the steps after seeing a picture on social media.

The 252 steps in the school are divided into four subject areas including English, math, science and social studies.

"We have information all over our building to engage students. It's kind of like passive knowledge. They passive learn it. They just kind of walk by it and see it and they remember it after they see it so many times," Reed said.

Staff at Bay City Central said they look for ways to engage students not only to keep their interest, but to also sharpen their learning habits.

Principal Tim Marciniak said the school tries to offer more than just basic education.

"We look at some of our deficit areas and we try to emphasize on it as a classroom. You've seen it in the hallways and the steps, the enriched vocabulary, the LA portion. So every year you're always working on something," Marciniak said.

It is all in an attempt to help students gain and retain knowledge inside and outside of the classroom.

