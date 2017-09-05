Former Detroit-area official charged in corruption case - WNEM TV 5

Former Detroit-area official charged in corruption case

PORT HURON, MI (AP) -

Federal prosecutors have charged a former county official in suburban Detroit as part of a widening corruption scandal.

A court document filed Tuesday charges 68-year-old former Macomb County chief engineer James Pistelli of Holly with bribery conspiracy.

The Detroit News reports Pistelli is the 15th person to face charges in the case.

Newly elected Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in May that her office has produced records for federal investigators who apparently were looking at her predecessor's 24 years in office. Miller defeated Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco in November.

Marrocco hasn't made any public comments.

Federal court records do not list an attorney for Pistelli.

