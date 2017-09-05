Sheriff's office warns to be on lookout for counterfeit money

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is warning residents and business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money after a fake bill was found.

The counterfeit $50 bill was used at an Akron business, the sheriff's office said.

The Akron Police Department notified and the Secret Service who confirmed the bill was fake, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office released these tips to identify counterfeit money:

Feel the bill: It should be slightly rough unlike the paper used to make fake bills which is much more smooth.

Tilt the bill: The number in the bottom right corner should change colors between green and copper. That's color-shifting ink that can't be duplicated by copy cats.

Put the bill up to light: You should be able to see a security strip with the denomination of the bill.

